Head to Head Contrast: Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) vs. Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) and Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Minerva Neurosciences and Vistagen Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences N/A N/A -6.74% Vistagen Therapeutics -4,521.71% -36.35% -33.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and Vistagen Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences 0 1 0 0 2.00 Vistagen Therapeutics 0 0 1 1 3.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Minerva Neurosciences presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 135.85%. Vistagen Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 474.71%. Given Vistagen Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vistagen Therapeutics is more favorable than Minerva Neurosciences.

34.6% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Vistagen Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Vistagen Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Minerva Neurosciences has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vistagen Therapeutics has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Minerva Neurosciences and Vistagen Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences N/A N/A -$30.00 million ($0.44) -4.82 Vistagen Therapeutics $1.06 million 68.55 -$29.36 million ($1.24) -2.10

Vistagen Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Minerva Neurosciences. Minerva Neurosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vistagen Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vistagen Therapeutics beats Minerva Neurosciences on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minerva Neurosciences

(Get Free Report)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders. The company has a license agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop, sell, and import roluperidone globally excluding Asia. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines. Its product pipeline comprises PH94B, a fasedienol nasal spray, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of social anxiety disorder; and PH10, a Ituvone nasal spray which is in Phase II development for the treatment of major depressive disorder. In addition, the company is also developing PH15, an early-stage investigational synthetic neuroactive steroid for the treatment of cognition improvement; PH80, an odorless and tasteless synthetic investigational pherine for the treatment of menopausal hot flashes and migraine; PH284, an early-stage investigational synthetic neuroactive steroid for the treatment of wasting syndrome Cachexia; and AV-101, an oral nmdr glycine site antagonist for depression and neurological disorders. Further, it has a license and collaboration agreement with EverInsight Therapeutics Inc. to develop and commercialize to address ophthalmologic and CNS disorders. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.