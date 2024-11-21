Head to Head Survey: Core Scientific (CORZ) and The Competition

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) is one of 109 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Core Scientific to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Core Scientific and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Scientific 0 0 13 1 3.07 Core Scientific Competitors 476 1803 2848 104 2.49

Core Scientific presently has a consensus price target of $18.38, suggesting a potential upside of 6.52%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential downside of 5.16%. Given Core Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Core Scientific $502.40 million N/A -3.19 Core Scientific Competitors $2.80 billion $383.60 million 11.70

This table compares Core Scientific and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Core Scientific’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Core Scientific. Core Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Core Scientific and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Scientific N/A N/A N/A Core Scientific Competitors -91.84% -83.99% -3.71%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Core Scientific beats its competitors on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Core Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment. In addition, the company provides electrical power, repair, and other infrastructure services to operate, maintain, and earn digital assets; and sells mining equipment to customers. Core Scientific, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.