Head to Head Survey: Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) vs. Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF)

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) and Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Donegal Group and Fundamental Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donegal Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Fundamental Global 0 0 0 0 0.00

Donegal Group presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.66%. Given Donegal Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Donegal Group is more favorable than Fundamental Global.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Donegal Group has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fundamental Global has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

28.0% of Donegal Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Fundamental Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Donegal Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.7% of Fundamental Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Donegal Group and Fundamental Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group $927.34 million 0.58 $4.43 million $0.76 20.92 Fundamental Global $45.61 million 0.85 $3.85 million $1.31 23.52

Donegal Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fundamental Global. Donegal Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fundamental Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Donegal Group and Fundamental Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group 2.54% 3.95% 0.84% Fundamental Global 20.87% -38.66% -16.17%

Summary

Donegal Group beats Fundamental Global on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. It also offers commercial automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workers’ compensation policies, which provide benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. The company markets its insurance products primarily to Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, Southern, and Southwestern regions through independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.

About Fundamental Global

Fundamental Global Inc. engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Ballantyne Strong, Inc. and changed its name to FG Group Holdings Inc. in December 2022. Fundamental Global Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

