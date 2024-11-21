Heikki Lanckriet Purchases 46,500 Shares of 4basebio PLC (LON:4BB) Stock

4basebio PLC (LON:4BB – Get Free Report) insider Heikki Lanckriet purchased 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,325 ($16.77) per share, with a total value of £616,125 ($779,609.01).

4basebio Price Performance

4BB opened at GBX 1,300 ($16.45) on Thursday. 4basebio PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 500 ($6.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,820 ($23.03). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,342.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,413.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.47, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of £166.53 million, a PE ratio of -1,666.67 and a beta of 1.09.

About 4basebio

4basebio PLC engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of synthetic DNA and RNA products, and targeted non-viral vector solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers AVV and Lentivirus manufacturing services for use in gene therapies and vaccines.

