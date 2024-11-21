Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $23.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HPE. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

NYSE HPE opened at $21.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,037. This represents a 26.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $163,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,191. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 426,012 shares of company stock worth $8,599,617. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 571.5% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 80.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

