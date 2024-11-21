HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.27.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DINO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.76 per share, with a total value of $193,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 145,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,556.68. This trade represents a 3.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 58.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,784,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,249,000 after buying an additional 2,868,273 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after buying an additional 997,629 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 15,066.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 665,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,168,000 after buying an additional 660,978 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,177,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 90.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 849,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,315,000 after buying an additional 402,793 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $42.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.18. HF Sinclair has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average of $48.51.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.10%. HF Sinclair’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

