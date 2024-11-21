IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IMG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IAMGOLD from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on IAMGOLD from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Trading Up 0.9 %

Insider Activity

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at C$7.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.25. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$2.87 and a 52-week high of C$8.80. The stock has a market cap of C$4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In other IAMGOLD news, Director Renaud Adams bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,102.80. Also, Senior Officer Bruno Lemelin sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.09, for a total transaction of C$99,206.80. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Free Report

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.