IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.29.
A number of analysts have weighed in on IMG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IAMGOLD from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on IAMGOLD from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.
In other IAMGOLD news, Director Renaud Adams bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,102.80. Also, Senior Officer Bruno Lemelin sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.09, for a total transaction of C$99,206.80. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
