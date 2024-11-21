ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sidoti upgraded ICF International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a report on Friday, September 20th.

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $136.48 on Thursday. ICF International has a 12-month low of $128.28 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.61.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.02 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.38%. ICF International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

In other news, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $225,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,805. This represents a 28.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott B. Salmirs purchased 400 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $138.38 per share, with a total value of $55,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,803 shares in the company, valued at $803,019.14. This represents a 7.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,823 shares of company stock worth $1,165,078. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ICF International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 127,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,778,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 106,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

