IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC decreased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $11,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 46.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,179,000 after acquiring an additional 177,226 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 52,746.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 528,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,890,000 after acquiring an additional 527,460 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,855,000 after acquiring an additional 59,519 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 390,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,283,000 after acquiring an additional 43,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 696.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 352,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,891,000 after acquiring an additional 308,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $418.61 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $404.74 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $464.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.54. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.42.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The firm had revenue of $975.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (down previously from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.38.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

