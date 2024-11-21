IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) Provides Investor Presentation in Recent Filing

IDT Corporation, a company with its principal executive offices in Newark, New Jersey, has recently disclosed important information in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) dated November 19, 2024. The filing includes details about an investor presentation that is set to be provided to certain investors.

According to the Form 8-K filing, the slide presentation, referred to as the “Presentation,” will be presented to select investors. This presentation, as per Exhibit 99.1, will also be accessible on the investor relations page of IDT Corporation’s website at https://www.idt.net/investors-and-media/investors-presentations.

It is crucial to note that the information shared through this Form 8-K, including the investor presentation in Exhibit 99.1, aligns with Item 7.01 of the SEC’s Form 8-K. The filing emphasizes that the details provided are not considered “filed” with the SEC or incorporated by reference into any other filings with the SEC. Moreover, the presentation contains forward-looking statements subject to cautionary warnings, as highlighted within the content.

Furthermore, the filing under Item 9.01 discloses the inclusion of financial statements and exhibits. Exhibit 99.1 pertains to the investor presentation, while Exhibit 104 references a Cover Pager Interactive Data File, formatted in Inline XBRL document.

The Form 8-K filing concludes with the necessary signature from IDT Corporation, dated November 19, 2024. Shmuel Jonas, identified as the Chief Executive Officer, has duly signed the report on behalf of the company.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the detailed information presented within the Form 8-K filing to stay informed about the latest developments at IDT Corporation.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

