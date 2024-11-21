Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $15.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Immatics traded as low as $7.63 and last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 33589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on IMTX. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Immatics in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Immatics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immatics
Immatics Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $930.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.78.
About Immatics
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Immatics
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.