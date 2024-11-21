Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives C$101.23 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$101.23.

IMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$92.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$99.00 to C$101.50 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$115.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

TSE:IMO opened at C$106.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$100.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$97.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$72.03 and a 12 month high of C$108.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

