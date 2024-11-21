Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $440,401,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $55,310,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9,681.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 360,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,720,000 after buying an additional 356,665 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 20.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,454,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,168,000 after buying an additional 250,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $21,411,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $416,563.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,571.71. This trade represents a 54.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $246,620.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,510.40. This represents a 17.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

NYSE IR opened at $103.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.48. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.46 and a 1-year high of $105.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cfra increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Read More

