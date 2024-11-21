Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Northcoast Research began coverage on Ingram Micro in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Ingram Micro Price Performance

Shares of Ingram Micro stock opened at $21.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ingram Micro has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter.

Ingram Micro Company Profile

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

