Insider Buying: Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Insider Acquires £150.30 in Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) insider Chris Birch purchased 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of £150.30 ($190.18).

Chris Birch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Chris Birch acquired 82 shares of Harworth Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £150.06 ($189.88).

On Tuesday, October 1st, Chris Birch sold 11,804 shares of Harworth Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.42), for a total transaction of £22,545.64 ($28,527.95).

HWG stock opened at GBX 165 ($2.09) on Thursday. Harworth Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 104.50 ($1.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 195 ($2.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £534.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,100.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 180.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 163.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a GBX 0.49 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. Harworth Group’s payout ratio is 1,333.33%.

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through Income Generation and Capital Growth segments. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

