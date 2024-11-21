Insider Buying: Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) Director Purchases $1,042,800.00 in Stock

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) Director Imran Khan bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,800. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Zeta Global stock opened at $23.10 on Thursday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.74. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Zeta Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 0.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the third quarter worth $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 4.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Zeta Global by 20.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

