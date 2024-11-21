Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Sells 97,000 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $1,008,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,775.20. This trade represents a 89.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Funko Price Performance

Funko stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $559.47 million, a P/E ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Funko alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FNKO shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Funko from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Funko in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on Funko

Funko Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.