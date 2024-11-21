Insider Selling: Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Director Sells $1,971,848.00 in Stock

Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) Director Michael Burkland sold 63,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $1,971,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Onestream Trading Up 0.3 %

OS stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.28. Onestream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $35.39.

Get Onestream alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Onestream in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Onestream from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Onestream from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Onestream in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Institutional Trading of Onestream

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Onestream during the third quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Onestream in the 3rd quarter worth about $569,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Onestream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onestream during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,780,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Onestream in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000.

Onestream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneStream, Inc develops corporate performance management software solutions primarily to perform financial statement consolidation and planning and budgeting. Its solutions include financial close and consolidation that streamlines financial processes with capabilities designed to automate tasks and manage the complexity and standards of financial reporting and consolidation; financial and operational planning and analysis that enables financial and operational planning, budgeting, forecasting, and results analysis for individual business functions and the synchronization of plans across the entire organization; and financial and operational reporting that provides end-to-end visibility of analytics and key metrics to various stakeholders, including executives, Finance professionals, line-of-business leaders, and other business partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.