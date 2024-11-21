Insider Selling: Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Insider Sells 11,453 Shares of Stock

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Simmons sold 11,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,101,778.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,382. This represents a 37.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

PLNT opened at $98.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.92. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.35 and a 12 month high of $98.82.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.79 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 107.97% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 478.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 174.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dnca Finance bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLNT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.