Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Director Sells $1,308,500.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) Director Anthony P. Lee sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $1,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,731,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,996,916.30. This represents a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Roblox Stock Down 1.4 %

RBLX stock opened at $51.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $55.10.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 986.36%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Roblox by 261.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 86,916 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,322,000 after buying an additional 4,818,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

