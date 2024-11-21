Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Director Sells $1,308,500.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) Director Anthony P. Lee sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $1,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,731,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,996,916.30. This represents a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Roblox Stock Down 1.4 %
RBLX stock opened at $51.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $55.10.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 986.36%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.30.
View Our Latest Research Report on Roblox
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Roblox
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.