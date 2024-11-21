Insider Selling: Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) CFO Sells $1,021,421.17 in Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) CFO Larry Madden sold 67,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $1,021,421.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 461,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,004,215.33. This represents a 12.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Larry Madden also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 18th, Larry Madden sold 22,504 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $383,243.12.
- On Monday, October 28th, Larry Madden sold 1,498 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $17,331.86.
- On Friday, October 11th, Larry Madden sold 2,768 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $31,084.64.
- On Wednesday, October 9th, Larry Madden sold 1,953 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $21,854.07.
- On Monday, September 23rd, Larry Madden sold 3,084 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $34,078.20.
- On Friday, September 20th, Larry Madden sold 1,116 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $12,298.32.
Viant Technology Trading Down 0.1 %
Viant Technology stock opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 303.50 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81. Viant Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $18.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Viant Technology
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 447,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 659.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 123,635 shares in the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Viant Technology Company Profile
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.
