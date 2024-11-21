Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 79.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,930 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $221,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJS opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $22.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

