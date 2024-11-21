Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) Stock Position Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,810 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF were worth $15,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 1,773.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 251,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,832,000 after acquiring an additional 237,745 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 184,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 63,654 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 2,610.1% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 61,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 58,753 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 1,231.4% during the first quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 60,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after buying an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 231,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,923,000 after buying an additional 35,183 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EQWL opened at $104.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.25. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $106.97. The firm has a market cap of $701.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

