Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Trevena (TRVN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ: TRVN) in the last few weeks:

11/19/2024 – Trevena is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/14/2024 – Trevena had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2024 – Trevena is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/3/2024 – Trevena is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/26/2024 – Trevena is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Trevena is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Trevena is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/29/2024 – Trevena is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Trevena Stock Down 1.2 %

TRVN opened at $1.68 on Thursday. Trevena, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $19.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trevena, Inc. will post -23.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

