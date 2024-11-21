Investors Buy Large Volume of Unity Software Call Options (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 97,830 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 56% compared to the average daily volume of 62,520 call options.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of U stock opened at $21.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $43.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $67,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,394,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,084,880.65. The trade was a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $536,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 423,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,579,617.31. This represents a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 534,550 shares of company stock worth $10,148,127 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 9.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,336,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,192,000 after purchasing an additional 208,566 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 105.9% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $2,843,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Unity Software from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.35.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

