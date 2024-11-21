IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 353.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $194.38 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.62 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on IQVIA

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.