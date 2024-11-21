iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $137.02 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $99.67 and a 12-month high of $139.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.77.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2513 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.