iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF (BATS:BRLN) Trading Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF (BATS:BRLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.97 and last traded at $52.84. Approximately 4,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $52.80.
iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.58 and a 200 day moving average of $52.54.
iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3744 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF
About iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF
The BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by actively investing in floating rate loans of any credit quality from around the globe. BRLN was launched on Oct 4, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.