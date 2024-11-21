iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF (BATS:BRLN) Trading Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF (BATS:BRLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.97 and last traded at $52.84. Approximately 4,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $52.80.

iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.58 and a 200 day moving average of $52.54.

iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3744 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF

About iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF ( BATS:BRLN Free Report ) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.86% of iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by actively investing in floating rate loans of any credit quality from around the globe. BRLN was launched on Oct 4, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

