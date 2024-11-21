iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Acquired by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $9,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,835,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,527 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,015,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 146,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 21,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 564,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after acquiring an additional 36,402 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGF opened at $54.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.44. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $55.32.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

