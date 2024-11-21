iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 527.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,783 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.17% of iShares Gold Trust Micro worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares Gold Trust Micro stock opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $27.83.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

