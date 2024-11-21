iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 31,481.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 374,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,750,000 after purchasing an additional 373,685 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $545,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,855,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,417,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,310,000 after purchasing an additional 95,510 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 67.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 157,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,535,000 after purchasing an additional 63,454 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $286.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.81. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.40 and a fifty-two week high of $290.50.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.