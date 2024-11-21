Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Jacobs Solutions worth $48,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of J. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,108.65. This represents a 4.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $625,633.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,038.96. This trade represents a 14.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $132.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.59 and a 12 month high of $150.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.71). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

J has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.70.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

