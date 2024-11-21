JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

VRT stock opened at $137.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 91.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $141.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.57.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This represents a 80.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

