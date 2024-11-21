JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 1,361.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,474 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 95.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 75.4% in the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 107.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 63.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $45.73 on Thursday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $46.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.72.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

