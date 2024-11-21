Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 964,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Juniper Networks worth $37,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNPR. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 14,314.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,832,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $176,179,000 after buying an additional 4,798,583 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $86,494,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Juniper Networks by 859.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 836,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,016,000 after purchasing an additional 749,641 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $23,379,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 1,885.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 497,430 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 472,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $35.66 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.79%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

