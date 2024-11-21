KBC Group NV Purchases 196 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 438.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 236.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 56.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $123.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.53. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $156.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAIC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.43.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

