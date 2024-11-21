Kevin Scott Morris Sells 2,646 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2024

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZGet Free Report) EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,514.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,394. The trade was a 57.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $438.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $367.24 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.50.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $419.00 to $559.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,036,544,000 after purchasing an additional 222,949 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 16.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,189,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,936,000 after acquiring an additional 307,528 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,666,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $716,681,000 after buying an additional 23,681 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $549,399,000. Finally, Marshfield Associates lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 713,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $368,392,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

