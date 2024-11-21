Kevin Scott Morris Sells 2,646 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,514.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,394. The trade was a 57.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $438.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $367.24 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.50.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $419.00 to $559.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Domino’s Pizza

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,036,544,000 after purchasing an additional 222,949 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 16.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,189,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,936,000 after acquiring an additional 307,528 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,666,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $716,681,000 after buying an additional 23,681 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $549,399,000. Finally, Marshfield Associates lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 713,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $368,392,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.