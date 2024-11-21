Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 186.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 30,899 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 41.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Natixis lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 31.8% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 268,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 64,782 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 792.7% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 233,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 207,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $28.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.68.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.88%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at $168,543,985.50. This trade represents a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at $597,235.55. This represents a 10.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

