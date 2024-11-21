KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 97.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in KLA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in KLA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $950.00 to $870.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $802.90.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $616.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $527.11 and a 1-year high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $717.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $762.78.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 105.16%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 30.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.05%.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

