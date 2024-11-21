KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.98 and last traded at $25.00. Approximately 3,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 5,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average is $24.93.

Get KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF alerts:

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a $0.2013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF ( NYSEARCA:KHYB Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.79% of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

The KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (KHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to primarily high-yield bonds from the Asia-Pacific. KHYB was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by KraneShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.