KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.98 and last traded at $25.00. Approximately 3,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 5,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.
KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average is $24.93.
KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a $0.2013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF
The KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (KHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to primarily high-yield bonds from the Asia-Pacific. KHYB was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by KraneShares.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.