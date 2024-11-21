Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,640 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 8,263 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 211,320 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $10,929,000 after buying an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,550,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 119,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $6,405,744.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,776.03. This trade represents a 58.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LVS stock opened at $49.91 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.