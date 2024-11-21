Leerink Partnrs Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Enhabit

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enhabit in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Enhabit’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $8.50) on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE:EHAB opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $375.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Enhabit has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $11.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enhabit by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $450,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Enhabit by 514.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 901,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 754,395 shares during the period.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

