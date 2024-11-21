Leerink Partnrs Decreases Earnings Estimates for AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for AstraZeneca in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.28 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.31. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2026 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $63.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $87.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 284,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 43,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 224,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,510,000 after buying an additional 16,692 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 124.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 54,488 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

