Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,674,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,907 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.89% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LCTX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,411 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 161,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 70,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN LCTX opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.28. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.61.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

