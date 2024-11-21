Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.27 and traded as high as $25.45. Liquidity Services shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 176,563 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Liquidity Services Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Liquidity Services

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27. The firm has a market cap of $763.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $123,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,902 shares in the company, valued at $313,351.08. The trade was a 28.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Daunt sold 41,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $901,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,986. This trade represents a 44.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,058. Company insiders own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 307.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 29,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 147.6% during the third quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 32,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 19,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

See Also

