LMR Partners LLP Acquires New Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,605 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,580,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,106,000 after buying an additional 113,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,429,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,550,000 after acquiring an additional 587,115 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 61.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,886 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,764,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,448,000 after purchasing an additional 45,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,043,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,933,000 after purchasing an additional 942,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CFG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average is $39.65.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.14%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

