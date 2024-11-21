LMR Partners LLP Acquires New Shares in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,320 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,176,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,361,000 after purchasing an additional 647,335 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,952,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,879,000 after buying an additional 127,516 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,818,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,986,000 after buying an additional 130,972 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,461,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after acquiring an additional 41,610 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of FNB stock opened at $16.41 on Thursday. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $413.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 44.04%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

