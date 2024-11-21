LMR Partners LLP Acquires New Shares in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Sally Beauty by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SBH shares. Raymond James upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Sally Beauty Stock Up 0.3 %

SBH stock opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $14.36.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

