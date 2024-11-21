LMR Partners LLP Boosts Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in News were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of News by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in News by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 230,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27,324 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in News during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in News by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in News by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.04. News Co. has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $30.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of News from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of News from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

