LMR Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,654,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $334,403,000 after acquiring an additional 714,229 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Expedia Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $132,851,000 after acquiring an additional 135,973 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Expedia Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 817,592 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $121,020,000 after acquiring an additional 64,332 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 649,716 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $96,171,000 after acquiring an additional 75,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in Expedia Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 576,036 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $85,265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.88.

Expedia Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of EXPE opened at $179.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.30 and a 200 day moving average of $136.14. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.25 and a 52-week high of $190.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,811,480.90. The trade was a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $1,273,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,922.13. The trade was a 38.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $5,846,530. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

